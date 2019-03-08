Advanced search

Alpacas help to relieve stress at Weston hospice

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 June 2019

Three alpacas visited Weston Hospicecare.

Alpacas visited Weston Hospicecare to improve patients' wellbeing.

Three alpacas named Flash, Pickles and Tom visited a day hospice session and owners Steve and Sally Baker answered questions posed by patients and offered a chance for people to pet the animals.

Interaction with animals can have a positive effect on people's health and state of mind.

Steve and Sally, who run Stoke Wood Alpacas near Taunton, said: "Alpacas, like many other animals, have a beneficial effect on the wellbeing of humans.

"It is believed that various vital signs are ameliorated, such as heart rate and blood pressure.

"Alpacas are gentle, odd-looking and non-judgemental and interesting behaviours which please observers.

"We hope they brightened the day for all who saw Flash, Pickles and Tom and we certainly enjoyed our visit to Weston Hospicecare."

For more information, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

