'It was just horrible' says Tiktok influencer after visit to Weston beach

Published: 8:44 AM June 21, 2021

Nick Alexander, known as Mr Miami UK, filmed his visit to Weston on Tiktok. - Credit: Tiktok

A Tiktok influencer has branded Weston a ‘horrible’ beach after filming his trip to the seaside with friends.

American Nick Alexander, known as Mr Miami UK, said he was shocked when he set off for a swim but found himself walking through ‘miles’ of mud.

In a series of clips on the video-sharing website, Nick, who has 117,000 followers, voiced his views on Weston. Panning across the plains of mud, he said: “Today I tried to go swimming in a British beach, and it didn’t work out so well. It was just horrible. What the hell is this?”

Nick, who is currently living in Wolverhampton, has become a hit on Tiktok by making videos as an American getting accustomed to the English lifestyle.

In a second clip, he added: “So yesterday we decided to go to the beach.

“We made a quick stop at a reststop to use the bathroom...Check out the gang in the back of the car, everybody was vibing.

“And then we were off to the beach, we thought it was going to be an easy walk, everybody was vibing. And then I pulled up on some goddam mud, the beach was like 20 miles away.

“Now, I don’t know who decided to call this place a beach, but where I come from beaches don’t look like this. It ended up being an absolutely sh** day. I didn’t get to go swimming, I lost my wallet, the sun started to make people act funny, it just wasn’t for me."

He added: “They should build a little path all the way to the water for when the tide goes out, a little bridge type thing.”

Nick’s seaside trip also included a trip to Funland at the Tropicana, where he filmed himself riding the rollercoaster.

After his disastrous day out in Weston, Nick is unlikely to be visiting the resort again soon. He said: “I’m definitely going to go to Cornwall, or Devon to find me a better beach, because I need to go swimming this summer in the UK.”