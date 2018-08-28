Bleadon singers bids farewell to choirmaster

The Bleadon Belles bid farewell to choirmaster Andy King. Picture: Joanne Jones Joanne Jones

A Bleadon singing group is sad to say goodbye to their choirmaster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Choirmaster Andy King. Picture: Joanne Jones Choirmaster Andy King. Picture: Joanne Jones

Andy King joined the Bleadon Belles in February 2014, shortly after it formed.

Joanne Jones, from the choir, said: “We immediately knew he was just right for us with his natural musical talent and cheerful personality.”

Andy took the choir to the finals of the NFWI Centenary Singing For Joy Competition which they won in spite of their inexperience.

Under his leadership, the choir has also sung at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Bleadon Belles bid farewell to choirmaster Andy King. Picture: Joanne Jones The Bleadon Belles bid farewell to choirmaster Andy King. Picture: Joanne Jones

At a farewell party last week, Andy was presented with an album of his time with the Belles and they sung their winning song, Singing For Joy, one last time.

The choir is keen to keep going and is now seeking a replacement.

Anybody interested in taking on the role and leading the choir should contact the Bleadon Belles by emailing v.kimber@btinternet.ocm