Advanced search

Fears paedophile teacher Nigel Leat could be released on parole

PUBLISHED: 07:38 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 09 June 2020

Nigel Leat

Nigel Leat

Archant

Girls who were sexually abused by their teacher at a Worle school are ‘terrified’ they could bump into him if he is released on parole later this year.

Nigel Leat filmed himself abusing pupils at Hillside First School.Nigel Leat filmed himself abusing pupils at Hillside First School.

Nigel Leat was jailed indefinitely in 2011 after he admitted 36 offences against young girls at Hillside First School in Worle.

The charges, which included one of attempted rape, 22 of sexually assaulting a child under 13 and eight of sexual assault by penetration, were described by police as some of the worst they had ever seen.

The 51-year-old predatory teacher from Brislington groomed the children with gifts and notes before filming himself abusing them in his classroom.

Despite assurances he would stay behind bars for much longer, Leat is being considered for parole later this year.

The mother of one of the victims, who was abused at the age of six, said: “The judge said he could be considered for parole after a minimum of eight-and-a-half years but we were told not to question that, that he would serve more like double.

“If I had known this was going to happen, I would have fought it from the start.

“He has already been moved to an open prison and now he could be released full-time, free to live and walk around the same area as my daughter and the other girls he abused.

“They are terrified they might bump into him.”

Leat’s campaign of abuse spanned 13 years and while the charges he faced related to five girls, others came forward following the case and police believe he may have abused as many as 40 girls.

He also had more than 30,000 indecent photographs and videos of child pornography in his possession, many of which were of the most serious nature.

The concerned mum said if Leat was allowed out, she feared for the safety of her daughter who still refuses to talk about the abuse and has suffered behavioural issues ever since.

She added: “It was hard enough when he was moved to an open prison.

“I do believe that he should be released from prison, I think everybody is rehabilitable but I just don’t think he should be released so soon.

“I have no confidence in the parole board at all. I think it exists purely for the offender with little consideration or even communication with victims and their families at all.”

Families of the victims have set up a petition on Change.org calling for Leat to remain in prison.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sainsbury’s lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket

Sedgemoor District Council voted down Sainsburys housing plans at the Steart Farm in March. Picture: Google Maps

Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

South West coronavirus R rate rises to 1

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

7 things you can do with a bespoke garden lodge

BBQ Lodges can be fully customised to feature the ultimate luxury to help you relax and unwind. Picture: BBQ Lodges

Most Read

Sainsbury’s lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket

Sedgemoor District Council voted down Sainsburys housing plans at the Steart Farm in March. Picture: Google Maps

Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

South West coronavirus R rate rises to 1

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

7 things you can do with a bespoke garden lodge

BBQ Lodges can be fully customised to feature the ultimate luxury to help you relax and unwind. Picture: BBQ Lodges

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Fears paedophile teacher Nigel Leat could be released on parole

Nigel Leat

Cheddar bring in Shaun Lambert as their new first team coach

During his playing career Shaun Lambert was a defender and played for Cheddar in the 2016/17 season.

Uphill Badminton Club: A look on the longest standing junior player Becky Halfpenny

Uphill's Becky Halfpenny is the longest ever standing ex junior player.

Somerset Rebels relive classic Belle Vue Aces clash

Action from the Somerset Rebels KO Cup 1st leg win over Belle Vue Aces. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Marcus Nel: Weston captain leaves club after four years to sign for Clifton

Marcus Nel in action for Weston against the Hornets.
Drive 24