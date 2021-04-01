Year seven student has short story publish

Published: 3:00 PM April 1, 2021

A student at an academy in Weston has written a short story that has been published in a book.

Willow Bowen, a year seven student at Broadoak Academy, wrote her story The Monster Under My Bed during the first lockdown and entered it into an online story writing competition run by Mentoring Writers.

Willow’s spooky story sees the main character woken suddenly one night by a strange sound. They convince themselves that it is nothing, or is it? The suspense and tension builds as events unfold, leading to a dramatic climax.

Willow’s story has now been published in a book of stories called The Mystical Tree House which is available for purchase from Amazon, and Willow is the youngest person to have her story published in the book along with the winning entry by Shevon Claire whose story lends itself to the book title.

The competition was run by Ann Bradley, the author behind Mentoring Writers. Ann helps writers young and old with their writing and has several books published herself.

This 500 word competition was set early on in the first lockdown to give all writers something fun to focus on.

Willow said: “I am very proud to have my story published in the book and I hope people who read it enjoy it.”

Adam Knight, head of lower school at Broadoak Academy, said: “We are really pleased that Willow entered the competition and had her story published.

"We have praised her in assembly and read the story to her tutor group. They all really enjoyed it.

"We have also ordered copies of the book for our learning resource centre.”

The competition judges said of Willow’s entry: “This was a delightful very short story and one that could almost be true, not just created from the imagination.

"The writer is quite young and we felt Willow had done very well for her first writing competition. Well done Willow.”