News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Year seven student has short story publish

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM April 1, 2021   
Willow Bowen has had her short story published.

Willow Bowen has had her short story published. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

A student at an academy in Weston has written a short story that has been published in a book.

Willow Bowen, a year seven student at Broadoak Academy, wrote her story The Monster Under My Bed during the first lockdown and entered it into an online story writing competition run by Mentoring Writers.

Willow’s spooky story sees the main character woken suddenly one night by a strange sound.  They convince themselves that it is nothing, or is it? The suspense and tension builds as events unfold, leading to a dramatic climax.

Willow’s story has now been published in a book of stories called The Mystical Tree House which is available for purchase from Amazon, and Willow is the youngest person to have her story published in the book along with the winning entry by Shevon Claire whose story lends itself to the book title.

The competition was run by Ann Bradley, the author behind Mentoring Writers.  Ann helps writers young and old with their writing and has several books published herself.  

This 500 word competition was set early on in the first lockdown to give all writers something fun to focus on.

Willow said: “I am very proud to have my story published in the book and I hope people who read it enjoy it.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'
  2. 2 Proper Job opens food shop on High Street
  3. 3 Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend
  1. 4 Emergency bus services for Blagdon and Churchill
  2. 5 Yeo Valley garden reopening and inspiring show
  3. 6 People urged to act responsibly over Easter as restrictions ease
  4. 7 Students 'overwhelmingly pleased' to be back at school, says Weston head
  5. 8 Unite launches hotline and campaign to get a ‘new deal’ for Amazon workers
  6. 9 Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease
  7. 10 Pop-up campsite to reopen at popular activity centre

Adam Knight, head of lower school at Broadoak Academy, said: “We are really pleased that Willow entered the competition and had her story published.

"We have praised her in assembly and read the story to her tutor group. They all really enjoyed it.

"We have also ordered copies of the book for our learning resource centre.” 

The competition judges said of Willow’s entry: “This was a delightful very short story and one that could almost be true, not just created from the imagination.

"The writer is quite young and we felt Willow had done very well for her first writing competition. Well done Willow.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Modwen Olive-design three-storey home in Locking Parklands, Weston with half-timber front and floor-to-ceiling windows

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands

Report By Karen Richards

person
POLICE IMAGE

Missing man’s family informed as body found

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ashcombe Park tennis court hire

Health

Refurbished Weston tennis courts open

Carrington Walker

person
England's Ollie Watkins

Weston was a 'massive key' in my development to England says Watkins

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus