Advanced search

Yatton TV judge hailed as 'truly inspiring' by Ann Summers CEO for maternal song-writing therapy

PUBLISHED: 09:49 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 03 March 2020

Rachel Mason

Rachel Mason

Julie Lovegrove

A Sky One talent-show judge from Yatton has been described as 'truly inspiring' by the CEO of Ann Summers after picking up a Women in Business award.

Lyrical Light workshopsLyrical Light workshops

The win came as part of the WOW Awards ceremony, created by Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold, CBE.

Rachel Mason collected the award for her Lyrical Light workshops, designed to help people with pre or postnatal depression.

Business mogul, Jacqueline Gold said: "Rachel's passion for helping others and her talent for creating anthems of wellness is truly inspiring and sets this company apart."

"I wish Rachel every success in the future."

Rachel Mason with her two children, Layla and Elias.Rachel Mason with her two children, Layla and Elias.

Rachel has won an array of awards for her musical ventures, she has also written the anti-bullying anthem Body On Mute which was later adopted by The Diana Award's anti-bullying programme.

However, the success of this WOW Award has come through a more personal path.

She explained: "I had my children in 2017 and 2018 and developed bad postnatal depression. I didn't go for help or talk about it until I publicly admitted to my social media followers and family that I'd been struggling."

"I told them that one of the only things that helped when I was struggling, was writing songs. I then had a lot of women coming to me and asking if I would help them write a song to process what they'd been through. The workshops started from there."

Rachel featured as a judge in the Sky One talent contest, Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, hosted by Cat Deeley.

She added: "People were surprised, I'd put on a front. I was a judge on TV, I'd put out an album so to the outside world I had it all together but inside I was falling apart."

Lyrical Light work in partnership with charities such as the PANDAS Foundation, Tommy's and Mothers2Mothers.

Though the process mothers go through during the workshop is deeply personal, some share their experiences with Rachel.

One comment from the Lyrical Light website said: "Hearing the lyrics that we wrote makes me feel so proud I'm coming through this."

Another adds: "Lyrical Light helped me feel more positive about my experiences becoming a mum."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

PICTURES: Nursery which was struck by lightning last year reopens after rebuild

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Sand Sculpture theme for 2020 revealed

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

PICTURES: Nursery which was struck by lightning last year reopens after rebuild

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Sand Sculpture theme for 2020 revealed

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Yatton TV judge hailed as ‘truly inspiring’ by Ann Summers CEO for maternal song-writing therapy

Rachel Mason

Yatton school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Grand Pier’s Fireworks at Sea to set off Easter holidays

Grand Pier fireworks

Transend enjoys successful week at new venue

Transend Skatepark enjoyed its first half-term at YMCA. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24