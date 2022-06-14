Debt support worker takes on 200-mile cycle to help cause

A debt support worker will be taking on a tough challenge on two wheels to help people in need.

For the past five years, churches in Portishead, Nailsea and Clevedon have partnered with UK charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to help local people break free from crushing debt.

And on Saturday (June 18), Ann Tarr, CAP’s debt centre manager in Gordano Valley, will take part in the Chase the Sun sponsored bike ride, where she’ll travel 205 miles in one day.

Cyclists will start at sunrise from Sheerness, on the Kent coast, and climb 9,000 feet over 205 miles to finish at Burnham, before sunset.

"We’ve met many wonderful people who have taken the brave first step out of debt by calling us," said Ann.

"We know this takes a lot of courage and we’re delighted to be able to help them.

"CAP provides them with practical support like food, budgeting skills and emergency fuel top ups, as well as emotional support and encouragement as they make their journey out of debt."

And she said the fundraising cycle was vital to continue helping those in need of support.

"CAP’s Debt Centre in Gordano Valley is able to do all this completely free of charge, thanks to being funded by so many generous people from across a number of churches and right across our community," she said.

"This means we can help those who need us the most.

"This sponsored bike ride, taking place on Saturday, June 18, will help us continue offering CAP’s free debt service in our area, while getting some great exercise and raising awareness of the help and support that CAP offers.

"We’ll be absolutely thrilled if we can raise our £1,000 target as this will help change local people’s lives."

Ann added: "Whilst we’ve helped many people over the past five years, we know that there are still many who are struggling.

"The cost of living crisis means that prices are soaring, energy costs are rocketing and many people who may have just about managed before are now finding themselves in an impossible situation.

"We see many different reasons for people falling into debt: ill-health, bereavement, relationship breakdowns – which cause household budgets to half, or those living on a low income.

"The truth is, anyone can fall into debt. It’s important that those who are struggling don’t feel that they are on their own. Getting help with your finances as early as possible can make a big difference.

"We want everyone in our area to know that our service is here, completely free of charge, and we want this to be the case for years to come, as the need is likely to continue. The funds we hope to raise from this event will help towards that."

Anyone who is struggling financially can visit capuk.org or ring freephone number 0800 328 0006.

And to make a donation to Chase the Sun sponsored bike ride, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gv-cap.