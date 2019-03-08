Advanced search

South West MEP Ann Widdecombe claims science could 'produce answer' for 'people confused about their sexuality'

PUBLISHED: 14:02 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 04 June 2019

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe smiles as her party secures seats in the South West region during the European Parliamentary elections count at the Civic Centre in Poole. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 26, 2019. See PA story POLL Main. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe smiles as her party secures seats in the South West region during the European Parliamentary elections count at the Civic Centre in Poole. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 26, 2019. See PA story POLL Main. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

South West MEP Ann Widdecombe has suggested science could 'produce an answer' to being gay.

On Sunday, in an interview on Sky, the new Brexit Party MEP was asked about previous comments she had made about gay conversion therapy.

She said: "I also pointed out there was a time when we thought it was quite impossible for men to become women and vice versa and the fact we now think it is quite possible for people to switch sexuality, doesn't mean science may not be able to produce an answer at some stage."

When asked if she thought science could change a person's sexuality, Widdecombe replied: "I don't know any more other than people once knew whether it was impossible for men to become women.

"I don't know and I've never claimed - and this is where I am misrepresented quite often - I've never claimed such science already exists.

"I've merely said if you simply rule out the possibility of it, you are denying people who are confused about their sexuality, or discontented with it, the chances you do give to people who want to change gender."

