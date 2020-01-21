West Croft Cider celebrates 25th anniversary wassail
PUBLISHED: 17:30 22 January 2020
Archant
A cider farm enjoyed its 25th anniversary wassail at the weekend, which has been described as a 'great success' by organisers.
West Croft Farm, in Brent Knoll, hosted the event on Saturday, where people celebrated encouraging the apple tress to be blessed with a bountiful harvest in the coming year.
Bands Six Machine and Daft Folk performed on the night and West Croft Farm cider was sold, as well as food sourced from the region.
Spokesman for West Croft Farm, John Hurst, said: "It was a brilliant night.
"There was a great crowd and it stayed dry.
"The village school got involved and the event was a great success."
The wassail raises money for West Croft Rooms, a cabin based at the back of Brent Knoll School, as well as supporting the primary itself.
West Croft, which specialises in sweet and dry ciders, also sells apple vinegar and is known for its beverage, Janet's Jungle Juice.