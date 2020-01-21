Advanced search

West Croft Cider celebrates 25th anniversary wassail

PUBLISHED: 17:30 22 January 2020

People enjoying the Wassail at Westcroft Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People enjoying the Wassail at Westcroft Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A cider farm enjoyed its 25th anniversary wassail at the weekend, which has been described as a 'great success' by organisers.

People enjoying the Wassail at Westcroft Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPeople enjoying the Wassail at Westcroft Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

West Croft Farm, in Brent Knoll, hosted the event on Saturday, where people celebrated encouraging the apple tress to be blessed with a bountiful harvest in the coming year.

Bands Six Machine and Daft Folk performed on the night and West Croft Farm cider was sold, as well as food sourced from the region.

Spokesman for West Croft Farm, John Hurst, said: "It was a brilliant night.

"There was a great crowd and it stayed dry.

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"The village school got involved and the event was a great success."

The wassail raises money for West Croft Rooms, a cabin based at the back of Brent Knoll School, as well as supporting the primary itself.

West Croft, which specialises in sweet and dry ciders, also sells apple vinegar and is known for its beverage, Janet's Jungle Juice.

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMummers entertaining the guest at Westcroft Farm's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Drugs raid on former Weston town centre nightclub finds 500 cannabis plants

A raid was carried out at DB's in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Drugs raid on former Weston town centre nightclub finds 500 cannabis plants

A raid was carried out at DB's in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Drugs raid on former Weston town centre nightclub finds 500 cannabis plants

A raid was carried out at DB's in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston United over 60’s finish third in first ever tournament

Weston United line up ahead of the tournament held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Clark treble leads Weston Mendip to win

PD & CL Building Services Girl of the Game Katie Sharkey in action.

Help Hornets U8s win competition to meet Exeter Chiefs

Hornets under eights hope to win a competition set up by Exeter Chiefs.

Chance to have your say on how district does its bit to tackle climate emergency

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists