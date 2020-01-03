Annual Banwell Boxing Day duck race
PUBLISHED: 10:36 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 03 January 2020
Hundreds of plastic ducks raced down a river in aid of a scouts group on Boxing Day.
The annual tradition was celebrated at the River Banwell, where crowds of people gathered to watch their entry compete in the race.
Families could also enjoy a drink at The Brewers Arms before the event, which kicked off in the afternoon.
The event was held by 1st Banwell Scout Group.
Children aged sixto eight-years-old can join the Beavers devision of the group, and those aged from 10-and-a-half through to 14 make up the Banwell Scouts.
Cash prizes were also up for grabs at the event, and a bottle of gin could be won at the race's raffle.
Banwell Scouts would like to thank people in the village and surrounding area for their continued support over the years.
Proceeds from the annual race will go towards the scout group, which is raising funds to support young people in the village.