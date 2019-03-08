Advanced search

Horticultural show boasts impressive floral exhibits

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 August 2019

Graham Mizen with an armful of his prize winning blooms at Yatton and District Horticultural Society summer show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Graham Mizen with an armful of his prize winning blooms at Yatton and District Horticultural Society summer show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'Spectacular' floral displays were the centre of attention at a highly-anticipated summer fair over the weekend.

Villagers showcased their best produce in hope of winning prizes at Yatton and District Horticultural Society's two-day summer show.

The event was held at Yatton Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday, where a selection of mouth-watering cakes to floral exhibits took centre stage.

The society's spokesman said: "The weather for the show was excellent and live music on the day featured ukulele band Ukebox outside the village hall in Glebelands Gardens.

"Both the flowers and vegetables on show were spectacular considering the heat and lack of rain prior to the event."

Among the prize-winning entries was a portrait painting of withered trees, stunning lilac orchids and bright dahlias.

To see more pictures, log on to www.thewestonmercury.co.uk

