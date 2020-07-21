Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall PA Wire/PA Images

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in North Somerset over the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England data shows 905 people in the area tested positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (Tuesday), up from 904 the same time yesterday (Monday).

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories, which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset stands at 423 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 455.

The number of recorded cases increased by 445 over the period in the UK to 295,817. North Somerset cases were among the 12,978 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by nine over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are unwell, have recovered and those that have died.