Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 17:19 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 21 July 2020

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in North Somerset over the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England data shows 905 people in the area tested positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (Tuesday), up from 904 the same time yesterday (Monday).

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories, which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset stands at 423 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 455.

The number of recorded cases increased by 445 over the period in the UK to 295,817. North Somerset cases were among the 12,978 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by nine over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Topic Tags:

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

