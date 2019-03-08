Bollards designed to prevent antisocial behaviour vandalised

Bollards installed by North Somerset Council to prevent antisocial behaviour in a Weston-super-Mare park were vandalised over the weekend.

The bollard was damaged by vandals over the weekend. Picture: North Somerset Council The bollard was damaged by vandals over the weekend. Picture: North Somerset Council

The bollards are designed to prevent vehicles accessing Clarence Park without permission, but they were damaged over the weekend.

They can be lowered to allow for maintenance teams or emergency services to enter the park, but because of the damage caused they were stuck.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "Over the weekend the bollards at Clarence Park in Weston were vandalised.

"Glue was poured into the locks and now the bollards need to be replaced.

"We've already had to cut a bollard off to allow access to the park.

"These bollards were installed to stop unauthorised vehicles gaining access to the park as well as preventing other antisocial behaviour, while still allowing emergency and maintenance vehicles access.

"Thankfully, no emergency vehicles needed to access the park over the weekend."