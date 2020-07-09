Rotary member donates 70 take-away meals to key workers

Mendip Rotarians hand out meals prepared by member Anwar Hussain. Picture: Rotary Club of Mendip Rotary Club of Mendip

A Rotary Club of a Mendip member has donated 70 takeaway meals to NHS staff, care home employees and other essential workers.

Rotarian Anwar Hussain prepared and cooked the takeaway meals to workers in Cheddar.

It is also the fourth occasion he has served food to people in the community.

The rotary club based in Cheddar has sponsored the event on two occasions as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Club president Ceri Davies said: “We are extremely proud of what Anwar has done to support the dedicated key workers who either live or work in our community. We thank his family for their help and for giving up their kitchen for a day and Sedgemoor District Council for providing a distribution venue.”

A number of people were generous in their thanks to the club, praising Anwar as ‘a star’ and to say thank you for an excellent meal which is ‘very much appreciated’.