PICTURES: Thousands enjoy annual Apex Park Playday 2019
PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 15 August 2019
Archant
Thousands of people flocked to enjoy a free day out in Highbridge during the summer holidays.
More than 50 attractions filled-up the town's Apex Park at its annual play day on August 7.
Visitors could get stuck into kickboxing, scaling climbing walls, running in zorbs and shooting at archery tag.
Circus workshops, passion and soul smoked food as well as a mobile museum could also be explored on the day.
Organiser Scott Mason said: "The play day went really well and very smoothly. It seems to get bigger every year, and some 5,000-6,000 guests attended.
"I'd like to say thank you to our committee chairman Rosie Pike, and we are on the look out for volunteers to help with next year's event."
Sedgemoor District Council donated £5,000 to the project, which relies on grants.
For more information, visit www.friendsofapexpark.webeden.co.uk