PICTURES: Thousands enjoy annual Apex Park Playday 2019

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Thousands of people flocked to enjoy a free day out in Highbridge during the summer holidays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sedgemoor District Council 'Playday' at Apex Park, Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sedgemoor District Council 'Playday' at Apex Park, Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than 50 attractions filled-up the town's Apex Park at its annual play day on August 7.

Visitors could get stuck into kickboxing, scaling climbing walls, running in zorbs and shooting at archery tag.

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Circus workshops, passion and soul smoked food as well as a mobile museum could also be explored on the day.

Organiser Scott Mason said: "The play day went really well and very smoothly. It seems to get bigger every year, and some 5,000-6,000 guests attended.

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"I'd like to say thank you to our committee chairman Rosie Pike, and we are on the look out for volunteers to help with next year's event."

Sedgemoor District Council donated £5,000 to the project, which relies on grants.

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

For more information, visit www.friendsofapexpark.webeden.co.uk

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON