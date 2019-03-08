Fun family extravaganza returns to Somerset next month

Families enjoying the activities at the annual Playday at Apex Park Highbridge. Archant

A jam-packed family fun day offering visitors 50 free activities will be held in Highbridge next month, after a council donated a four-figure sum.

Slime-making classes, paddle-boarding and zorb sessions will be on offer for parents to encourage their children to take part in at the event.

There will also be face painting, climbing walls and science projects to get stuck into on the day.

Chairman of the Apex Park Playday 2019 committee, Rosie Pike, said: "All of the volunteers are really looking forward to the playday, which is sure to be a fantastic event.

"We are grateful for the help we received from Sedgemoor District Council (SDC), the committee and volunteers.

"The event is one of the largest in the country, so it is especially important we have a great team working hard behind the scenes."

SDC has contributed £5,000 towards the fun day.

The event will take place at the park in Highbridge, off Marine Drive, on August 7 from 10am-3pm.