Funding appeal for project to enable pupils to help dementia patients

A woman has set up a crowdfunding appeal to raise £80,000 for a project which is helping to improve the quality of life for people with dementia.

Children from Sandford Primary School have been visiting Winscombe Hall Care Centre for the past two years to spend time with the residents.

Their visits have had such a profound affect on both that Tracey Shears is raising funds to allow the project to expand to other care homes and schools.

Tracey, who led the project, said: "We have been visiting our local care home with amazing improvements to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing over the past two years but due to lack of funding I will be losing my role at Sandford Primary School next month.

"This will have a massive impact on the residents we visit on a regular basis.

"The children will have a void in their regular happy routine of interacting with their friends at Sandford Station.

"It's had such a positive impact for everyone involved."

Children visit the home, in Winscombe Hill, to enjoy crafts together, perform songs and spend time chatting and playing with the residents.

Annie Cowell, from Winscombe Hall Care Centre, said: "From our perspective, visits from children bring absolute joy and happiness to our residents - and I think that is evident.

"We are so fortunate here to have a beautiful garden and grounds the children can enjoy - the residents are enchanted by the children playing tag with each other, rolling down the banks and picking flowers to present to them - all the things they did when they were children themselves.

"We have found the residents love the children's naturally inquisitive, inquiring and creative minds.

"The children will chop and change from singing songs as they take part in the art and craft sessions, to asking about our residents' first pet, their parents, what the war was like, or what job they did.

"The children fully engage on a level that adults often can't - it is unique and heart-warming."

Tracey wants to raise £80,000 so she can continue the visits and help schools and care homes.

Donate to the appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-shears