Appeal for help to locate wanted man with links to Weston

Published: 9:17 AM April 5, 2021

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron Matheson, aged 27, has links to Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

He's described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes, who speaks with a West Country accent.

Anyone with information which could help to trace him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221064864.

People who spot him, or know where he is, are asked not to approach him, but to call 999 straight away.