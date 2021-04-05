News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Appeal for help to locate wanted man with links to Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:17 AM April 5, 2021   
Aaron Matheson

Aaron Matheson. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron Matheson, aged 27, has links to Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

He's described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes, who speaks with a West Country accent.

Anyone with information which could help to trace him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221064864.

People who spot him, or know where he is, are asked not to approach him, but to call 999 straight away.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alexandra Parade

Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Bistrot Pierre's terrace.

Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston Grand Pier reopens

Retail

'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Carnival will not take place until 2022.

Weston Carnival cancelled for second consecutive year

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus