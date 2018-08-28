Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal set for unpopular housing proposal in Sandford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 January 2019

A plan of the proposed development.

A plan of the proposed development.

Archant

A five-day appeal will be held in the spring to determine whether 85 homes will be built in Sandford.

Developer Aurora wants to build the houses off Greenhill Lane, close to the Strongvox Homes development where 118 houses are already being constructed.

Members went against officers’ recommendations and turned down the unpopular proposal at North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee in September.

More: Plans for 85 homes in village rejected again by councillors.

Speaking at that meeting last year, council leader Nigel Ashton said: “Sandford does not come with adequate infrastructure and we should refuse this and other applications like this on every occasion.”

Winscombe and Sandford Parish Council said the plan was ‘totally unsustainable’ as the two proposals would increase the population by 90 per cent with no new facilities to support them.

The appeal will be held at the Town Hall, in Walliscote Grove Road, in Weston, on April 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

#includeImage($article, 225)

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Who will be at Weston-super-Mare’s first eat:Vegan food festival?

GingerBeards Preserves. Picture: Faydit Photography

Weston’s MP calls on health bosses to reopen A&E overnight

John Penrose wants Weston's A&E department to reopen overnight.

SLOUGH PREVIEW: McGregor calls on Seagulls to break Woodspring duck

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Win a VIP family ticket to Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical

Milkshake! Monkey. Picture: Andrew Thompson.

Prizes and goodies up for grabs as Cineworld celebrates one-year anniversary

Emma Poppleton. Picture: Jamie Gray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists