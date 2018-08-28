Appeal set for unpopular housing proposal in Sandford

A plan of the proposed development. Archant

A five-day appeal will be held in the spring to determine whether 85 homes will be built in Sandford.

Developer Aurora wants to build the houses off Greenhill Lane, close to the Strongvox Homes development where 118 houses are already being constructed.

Members went against officers’ recommendations and turned down the unpopular proposal at North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee in September.

Speaking at that meeting last year, council leader Nigel Ashton said: “Sandford does not come with adequate infrastructure and we should refuse this and other applications like this on every occasion.”

Winscombe and Sandford Parish Council said the plan was ‘totally unsustainable’ as the two proposals would increase the population by 90 per cent with no new facilities to support them.

The appeal will be held at the Town Hall, in Walliscote Grove Road, in Weston, on April 2.