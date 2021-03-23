News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Appeal to trace missing Weston man

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:14 AM March 23, 2021    Updated: 9:41 AM March 23, 2021
Missing Daniel from Weston

Daniel went missing from his home in Weston yesterday. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace 31-year-old Daniel from Weston.

Daniel left home yesterday (Monday) without any money or his phone. His behaviour is out of character and police are concerned for his welfare.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for sightings of Daniel, pictured.

Daniel is a white man and is believed to be using a red Ford Transit registration YD12 LXO.

Anyone who has seen Daniel, or knows where his van is, is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5221061404.

