Appeal to find missing woman with Weston links
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
An urgent appeal to trace a missing woman, who has links with Weston and was last seen near Bristol Royal Infirmary has been launched today (Monday).
Helen, who is described as white, 5ft 5ins and of medium build and has her brown hair in a ponytail, was reported missing this morning
A CCTV image shows the 56-year-old was last seen wearing a pink top, blue jeans and trainers, while carrying a blue bag.
She was last seen walking at Bristol Royal Infirmary at around 9.30am this morning.
Helen is known to have links to Weston, as well as Kingswood, Snuff Mills and St George's.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999, and give the call handler log number 256.
If you know where she might be located, you should call 101 and quote the same log number.
