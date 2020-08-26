Appeal to reunite owner with stolen golf clubs

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A set of golf clubs have been stolen from a car in Weston at the weekend.

Police are now appealing for those who may have information or witnessed the theft to come forward.

The golf clubs, which were in a distinctive Titleist bag, were taken from the victim’s blue Audi in Rycroft Way on Sunday at around 3.40am.

The rear windscreen and window of the car were both smashed in the incident, and the victim said they saw an unknown offender cycling away from the scene after being woken up by his car alarm.

People with information which could help police with their investigation are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5220190748.