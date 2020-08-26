Advanced search

Appeal to reunite owner with stolen golf clubs

PUBLISHED: 17:37 26 August 2020

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A set of golf clubs have been stolen from a car in Weston at the weekend.

Police are now appealing for those who may have information or witnessed the theft to come forward.

The golf clubs, which were in a distinctive Titleist bag, were taken from the victim’s blue Audi in Rycroft Way on Sunday at around 3.40am.

The rear windscreen and window of the car were both smashed in the incident, and the victim said they saw an unknown offender cycling away from the scene after being woken up by his car alarm.

People with information which could help police with their investigation are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5220190748.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Burns picks up yet another podium spot at Oulton Park but is left feeling frustrated

Will Burns celebrates picking up his sixth podum of the season at Oulton Park. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Weston are ‘delighted’ to welcome a Bristol City XI to The Optima says Bartlett

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during The Seagulls pre-season training. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Ashcombe Bowls Cup set up NHS Day for staff at Weston General Hosptial

Ashcombe Bowls Club hosting one of their recent Open Days since re-opening in May. Picture: Ashcombe Bowls Club

Weston Ladies see off seniors in annual fixture

Ali Whitewood and Rob Filer on the 10th tee at Weston for the ladies v seniors match

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)