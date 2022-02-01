News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Appeal to trace missing man from Weston

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:37 PM February 1, 2022
Robin went missing on January 27.

Robin went missing on January 27. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Have you seen Robin?

Officers are concerned for his welfare as he needs regular medication and is believed to have been sleeping rough after leaving an address in Weston-super-Mare on January 27.

Robin is 42-years-old and described as white, about 6ft 6ins tall and of large build, with a shaved head.

He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and trainers and had a grey hooded jumper with him.

If you know where Robin is now please call 999 and give the reference 5222022181. If you have any other information which could help to trace him call 101 and give the same reference.

Robin, if you see this, please contact your family or ring 101.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Police have evacuated Turnock Gardens and requested trained negotiators be brought in to help with an incident.

Avon and Somerset Police

Homes evacuated as armed police and negotiators brought for Weston siege

Carrington Walker

person
The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell

Man involved in 17-hour stand-off with police in Weston named locally

Carrington Walker & Charlie Williams

Logo Icon
Turnock Gardens siege

Avon and Somerset Police

Turnock Gardens siege: What happened?

Carrington Walker

person
Turnock Gardens Weston scene CW

17-hour siege at Weston house comes to an end after arrest

Paul Jones

person