Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after van collides with cyclist

PUBLISHED: 19:07 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 12 March 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van failed to stop after colliding with a cyclist.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van failed to stop after colliding with a cyclist.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van failed to stop after colliding with a cyclist in Weston this afternoon (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 2.30pm on The Boulevard between Tesco Express and the Atlantic Fish Bar.

A white unmarked transit-style van collided with a cyclist, stopped briefly and then left the area.

The cyclists believed to be a man in his 20s - was taken to Weston General Hospital as a precaution.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: 'We're appealing for witnesses to the collision and would particularly to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

'If you can help please contact us, quoting call card number 0607 of March 12.'

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Helping Hornets to secure promotion to Premier would be dream for captain Parker

Hornets skipper Matt Parker pushes forward during their 38-10 win over Devenport Services.

White walks off with RNLI Shield with a masterful display at windy Worlebury

Rob White won the RNLI Shield at Worlebury Golf Club

Badminton: Uphill youngsters face Chew Valley

Uphill under 10s and 14s after their matches with Chew Valley. (Picture: Uphill Badminton Club).

Hornets secure bonus point win over Devenport Services to move 10 points clear

The Hornets celebrate their first try of the afternoon against Devenport Services through Callum Lane.
Drive 24