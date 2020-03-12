Police appeal for witnesses after van collides with cyclist
PUBLISHED: 19:07 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 12 March 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a van failed to stop after colliding with a cyclist in Weston this afternoon (Thursday).
The incident happened at about 2.30pm on The Boulevard between Tesco Express and the Atlantic Fish Bar.
A white unmarked transit-style van collided with a cyclist, stopped briefly and then left the area.
The cyclists believed to be a man in his 20s - was taken to Weston General Hospital as a precaution.
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: 'We're appealing for witnesses to the collision and would particularly to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.
'If you can help please contact us, quoting call card number 0607 of March 12.'