Hundreds of pounds up for grabs in community grants

A parish council is looking for groups to apply for grants of up to £500.

Cheddar Parish Council has launched its annual small grants award scheme.

This year a total of £6,000 is available to help fund projects which will benefit the community.

Voluntary, community and not-for-profit organisations may apply for money, including registered charities, churches and schools.

Up to 50 per cent of the cost of projects will be funded and applications must show how the balance will be raised.

The parish council will support a diverse range of projects such as the promotion of community development and self help, meeting gaps in services and reducing crime.

Application forms are available from the council clerk based in the parish hall, in Church Street.

They are also available from clerk@cheddarparishcouncil.org or at www.cheddarvillage.co.uk before the deadline on March 31.