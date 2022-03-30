Do you have what it takes to win Channel 4's Hunted? Here's how to apply...

Expert trackers are on the tail of contestants in Hunted, on Channel 4 - Credit: Archant

Anyone who has watched Channel 4's Hunted has done it - wondered whether they could win the show.

Well, now is your chance.

Contestants are required to evade the show's hunters for two weeks, with those successfully avoiding capture rewarded with a share of a £100,000 prize.

Now, the show is on the lookout for individuals or teams who think they have what it takes to go off-grid and get lost in 21st-century Britain.

"We are looking for people of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers," said a spokesperson for production company, Shine TV.

"We are keen to hear from people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st-century Britain.

"They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues – as long they think they can take on The Hunters, we’d love to hear from you."

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

Anyone interested in applying should log on to www.huntedapplications.com.

The closing date for applications is April 11, 2022. Filming will take place in June 2022.

Applicants must be 18+.