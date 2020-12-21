News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston chef named outstanding apprentice of the year

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM December 21, 2020    Updated: 6:36 AM December 22, 2020
Daniel Kartashov

Daniel Kartashov has been named Outstanding Apprentice of the Year by Bristol and Bath Live. - Credit: Gemma Zaire

A Weston diner's chef has been crowned apprentice of the year - beating competition from across the South West.

Daniel Kartashov was put forward for the title by the owners of Giulio's Italian, on Ebdon Road.

Gemma Zaire, an owner of the restaurant, recalled when Mr Kartashov began working at Giulio's.

She said: "Daniel came to work with us a year ago when we first opened Giulio’s and we saw something special in him.

"We asked him if he would like the opportunity to be an apprentice to learn to be a chef, he jumped at the chance.

"At first, Daniel needed a lot of guidance and help but within a matter of months his attitude completely changed and he has become one of our most valued members of staff."

Daniel was put forward for the award and was crowned Outstanding Apprentice of the Year in Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service in the contest hosted by both Bristol and Bath Live.


