Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Published: 9:00 AM April 17, 2021

Ruth and Kevin were sat with four strangers who they now 'look forward to having drinks with in our garden'. - Credit: Ruth Burrows

A Weston couple were finally able to celebrate their engagement on Monday as lockdown easing meant restaurants were allowed to reopen.

Ruth Burrows and her husband-to-be Kevin Bushby got engaged on Christmas Eve but had since not been able to celebrate with the UK's third lockdown announced on January 5.

On Monday, the pair were finally allowed to dine outside at the Old Thatched Cottage, in Knightstone Road, and made friends with the two other couples seated near them.

Ruth and Kevin were out celebrating their engagement after Kevin's proposal on Christmas eve. - Credit: Ruth Burrows

Ruth said: "When we were seated we started to speak to these couples on the same table and mentioned it was our engagement celebrations.

"They announced it to the rest of the restaurant and we got a round of applause and then some prosecco was ordered to our table."

Couple, Rob and Howard, and friends Ruth and Robert spoke with Mr and Mrs Bushby-to-be all night, eventually exchanging phone numbers and agreeing to meet up again soon.

Ruth added: "They made our night so special and by the time we got home I had set up a group chat and arranged to have the four of them in my garden for another meet-up."

The couple plan to tie the knot next year and had been holding off celebrating virtually during lockdown as both have continued their work as lecturers.

Weston's restaurants and non-essential retail stores were free to resume trading in-store on April 12 with social distancing measures in place.

Ruth added: "Celebrating online is different - to be there in person and celebrate with someone makes for a more romantic occasion.

"I felt completely safe because of the Covid safety measures and because we have both had our first Covid jabs.

"Before the pandemic, we would not go out often but we have to thank Fiona, Howard, Ruth and Rob for making our night so special."