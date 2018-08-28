Advanced search

Mercy donates £390 to hospice thanks to match-funding

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 February 2019

Weston Mercury reporter Vicky Angear handing over money raised from the Mendip Challenge, and match funded by Archant, to Simon Angear from Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A team of intrepid fundraisers from the Weston Mercury has donated £390 to Weston Hospicecare.

The 15-strong team from the paper, which included friends and family, took part in the 10-mile Mendip Challenge in June and raised £390 for Weston Hospicecare.

More: Weston Mercury journalists to join Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Archant, which owns the Mercury, has agreed to match-fund the total, adding a further £390 to the total.

Vicky Angear, leader of the Mercury team, said: “We are so grateful to Archant for helping us to donate even more money to Weston Hospicecare.

“The charity does a fantastic job caring for people with life-limiting conditions and supporting their families.

“We are delighted to be able to support the hospice so it can help even more families.”

The Mendip Challenge is taking place on June 2 this year and people can sign up to take part in the 10, 20 or 30-mile route at www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip

