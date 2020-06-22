Archant to host business insight webinar
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 June 2020
Archant
Businesses can get advice on how to generate high-quality leads without spending more money during a free webinar run by publisher Archant.
The insight day webinar runs on Thursday at 9.30am, repeated at 2.30pm.
Jamie Brown from Archant, who will be delivering the webinar, said: “Many businesses either already have or can build awareness and an audience, but they do not use this to its full advantage. We hope this webinar will demonstrate how to get the most value from the audience that your marketing is bringing you.”
Everyone who registers and attends can receive a free digital presence audit on their business, plus a guide on how to improve their digital visibility. To register log on to the Archant insight day website.
Visit Archant for more information.
