Weston couple with 40 year age gap still going strong in new documentary

Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston couple famed for their four-decade age gap have been featured in a new documentary about their unorthodox relationship

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edna and Simon Martin, 8 Wynter Close. 11-7-05 Edna and Simon Martin, 8 Wynter Close. 11-7-05

Edna Martin, aged 83, and 44-year-old husband Simon, were the first of five couples profiled in Age Gap Love: Did It Last? on Channel 5, at 10pm, tonight (Wednesday).

They hit headlines all over the world, when they married at Weston Register Office in 2005, having fallen in love through a shared love of music.

The pair, who live in The Barrows, met at Weston Odeon when they were both part of the West of England Theatre Organ Society, where they say it was love at first sight.

During their 14-year marriage they have appeared on TV and in newspapers and magazines telling their story.

Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Edna said: "It all started after the Mercury took a picture of us at an event for the Odeon Theatre Organ Society.

"We didn't know about agencies at the time, somehow one got a hold of it, and when we were driving down the motorway on holiday we started getting all these calls from places interested in telling our story and it just went on from there.

"We have had an absolutely brilliant time through the years and some wonderful adventures.

The couple have turned down a number of TV offers since their marriage,

Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Edna said: "We turned down Jeremy Kyle, and Jerry Springer and all that rubbish."

Edna was once offered £7,000 to pose topless - an offer she says she now regrets turning down.

She said: "I did seriously regret it because I thought it might help some women who had all sorts of inhibitions.

"I just thought it might help people feel more comfortable. I'm so sad my generation was forced to grow up with these customs of not being comfortable not wearing clothes."

Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Edna and Simon Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The couple retain their love of organs, having worked on the restoration of one at the Curzon cinema in Clevedon and own their own Compton organ which they lovingly restored together.

Simon believes the key to their relationship is a shared sense of humour.

He said: "We love each other, we cannot be without each other. When we are apart we are sat wondering where the other one is and what's going on, even if it's just a couple of hours."