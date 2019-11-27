Hundreds of service personnel enjoy armed forces weekend at Weston pier
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 November 2019
Weston's Grand Pier
More than 1,000 service workers took advantage of a free wristband scheme and spent time with their loved ones at Weston's Grand Pier at the weekend.
Around 1,200 bands were claimed by people working, or who have worked for, the fire and rescue, ambulance and police services.
Current or former employees of the RNLI, NHS, army, Royal Navy, marines and RAF, as well as cadets, benefitted from the pier's initiative.
Group marketing manager at the pier, Lucy Graham, hopes the scheme provided families with a reward they deserve.
She said: "It was so rewarding for us to know that, if only for one day, we were able to offer armed forces personnel a fun-filled escape from the stresses, strains and responsibilities of their vital roles, and to help them make some precious memories with their families."
The pier will also hold a Santa's grotto from Sunday until December 22 for people with sensory difficulties.
For more information, visit www.grandpier.co.uk