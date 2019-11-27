Advanced search

Hundreds of service personnel enjoy armed forces weekend at Weston pier

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 November 2019

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier

More than 1,000 service workers took advantage of a free wristband scheme and spent time with their loved ones at Weston's Grand Pier at the weekend.

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand PierPeople enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Around 1,200 bands were claimed by people working, or who have worked for, the fire and rescue, ambulance and police services.

Current or former employees of the RNLI, NHS, army, Royal Navy, marines and RAF, as well as cadets, benefitted from the pier's initiative.

Group marketing manager at the pier, Lucy Graham, hopes the scheme provided families with a reward they deserve.

She said: "It was so rewarding for us to know that, if only for one day, we were able to offer armed forces personnel a fun-filled escape from the stresses, strains and responsibilities of their vital roles, and to help them make some precious memories with their families."

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand PierPeople enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

The pier will also hold a Santa's grotto from Sunday until December 22 for people with sensory difficulties.

For more information, visit www.grandpier.co.uk

























Topic Tags:

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Family jewellery and cash stolen in pub raid

'Sentimental’ jewellery and a pub's daily earnings have been stolen in East Huntspill. Picture: Google Street View

Southern League Cup: Paulton Rovers 12 Weston 1

Weston captain Ryan Jones shakes hands with supporters after their Southern League Cup tie at Paulton Rovers (pic Josh Thomas)

Health boss admits ‘more to be done’ to improve struggling central Weston GP surgery

Chair of the provider locality, Dr John Heather. Picture: Eleanor Young

Hundreds of service personnel enjoy armed forces weekend at Weston pier

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Scott Bartlett promises to give youth a chance in tonight’s game with Paulton

Scott Bartlett. Picture: Will.T.Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists