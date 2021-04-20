Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun

Published: 6:48 AM April 20, 2021

Armed police were called out to Birnbeck Pier in Weston after reports of a group of men in possession of a gun.

Armed officers attended the scene at 10.30am on Sunday, and the Coastguard helped police to access the pier.

The Coastguard assisted with the incident at Birnbeck Pier. - Credit: Peter Elston

Two men in their 20s and a teenage boy were arrested for firearms offences and an air rifle was recovered.

The men have have since been released and the matter has been dealt with via a community resolution.

High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the local area for community reassurance.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary confirmed there was no intent to cause harm or create alarm, the men were a 'good distance away' from the general public, and the firearm was legally owned.

The individuals were asked to write a letter to the authorities involved apologising for their actions.