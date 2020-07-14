Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle

A woman was hit with an arrow and a car was damaged on Saturday night. Archant

Two men were arrested after a woman was hit with an arrow in Worle.

Armed officers were called out to Queensway at 10.35pm on Saturday night after reports of a number of arrows being fired.

One arrow damaged a car window while a second hit a woman in the leg.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We were called shortly after 10.35pm on July 11 to reports of an incident involving a number of arrows being fired in Queensway.

“Officers, including an armed unit, attended and found one arrow had damaged a car window and the second had struck a female in the leg. She suffered no injury.

“An area search was subsequently carried out, with assistance from the police helicopter. A bow and arrows were also discovered and seized by officers.

“House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

“Two males, aged 18 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted wounding with intent. The teenager has been released on conditional bail, while the 34-year-old has been released with no further action planned.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220153472.”