Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle
PUBLISHED: 10:31 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 14 July 2020
Archant
Two men were arrested after a woman was hit with an arrow in Worle.
Armed officers were called out to Queensway at 10.35pm on Saturday night after reports of a number of arrows being fired.
One arrow damaged a car window while a second hit a woman in the leg.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We were called shortly after 10.35pm on July 11 to reports of an incident involving a number of arrows being fired in Queensway.
“Officers, including an armed unit, attended and found one arrow had damaged a car window and the second had struck a female in the leg. She suffered no injury.
“An area search was subsequently carried out, with assistance from the police helicopter. A bow and arrows were also discovered and seized by officers.
“House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.
“Two males, aged 18 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted wounding with intent. The teenager has been released on conditional bail, while the 34-year-old has been released with no further action planned.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220153472.”
