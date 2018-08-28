Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 January 2019

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Archant

The army was called to Weston this weekend when a family discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on the beach.

A father and son, who were walking on the beach near St Thomas’ Head in Weston after Christmas, called the coastguard after discovering a suspicious metal object lodged between the rocks.

After rushing to the beach to inspect the object, the coastguard decided to call the police who called in the army bomb squad.

Cordoning off the area and safely removing the object, the bomb squad later decided the object was not an unexploded ordnance.

A spokesman for Weston Coastguard said: “Our protocol in this type of situation is to photograph the object, mark its location and cordon off the area.

“The right call was made as there is a disused Ministry of Defence base in the area, where many types of bomb have been tested over the years.”

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Some weird things happened in Weston this year...

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

#includeImage($article, 225)

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

John Lewis New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shopping opening hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Princess Theatre receives eco frinedly lighting system

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea.

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Council launches ‘urgent’ appeal for foster parents in North Somerset

North Somerset Council is urging new foster paretns to come forward. Picture: Monkey Business Images

Wrington Redhill lose at Nailsea & Tickenham

Wrington Redhill in action against Clevedon United earlier this month. Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists