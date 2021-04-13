Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack

Published: 3:33 PM April 13, 2021

A man has died following an attack in a property on Brompton Road. - Credit: Archant

An investigation has been opened after a man died in an attack which took place in Weston this morning (Tuesday).

An 18-year-old man has been arrested, and remains in police custody after ambulance services reported at 6am that a man had sustained serious injuries following an attack at a property in Brompton Road.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after, with a post-mortem examination and formal identification to be arranged in due course.

Detective chief inspector, Mark Almond, has confirmed support will be provided for the victim's family and his 'thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened'.

DCI Almond said: "I appreciate this incident will shock residents and we are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"A cordon is in place around the property and there will be a continuing police presence at the scene for some time while we carry out our enquiries.

“Anyone with any particular concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer at the scene or contact their local neighbourhood team.”

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information which could aid the police's inquiry is asked to phone 101 and tell the call handler you are phoning in relation to log 114 of April 13.