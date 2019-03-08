Advanced search

Three men arrested after suspected fraud at Weston shop

PUBLISHED: 12:24 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 02 October 2019

Shops Milton Road.

Shops Milton Road.

Archant

Three men have been arrested after police launched an appeal for information on a suspected fraud at a Weston-super-Mare shop.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary began an investigation after a credit card believed to be cloned or stolen was used at a convenience store in Milton Road in August.

An appeal for information by officers on Monday has paid dividends, with three men from the Midlands identified and arrested.

A police spokesman said: "The incident took place at a convenience store in Milton Road on August 27 when a card was used to make a payment.

"Following police enquiries three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. The men - aged 29, 30 and 35 - are all from the Birmingham area."

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Glasgow 51 Somerset 39

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Three men arrested after suspected fraud at Weston shop

Shops Milton Road.

Weston beat Bristol Manor Farm 3-1 on penalties to progress to next round

Connor Davies challenges for the ball during Weston's win over Bristol Manor Farm in the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists