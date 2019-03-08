Three men arrested after suspected fraud at Weston shop

Shops Milton Road. Archant

Three men have been arrested after police launched an appeal for information on a suspected fraud at a Weston-super-Mare shop.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary began an investigation after a credit card believed to be cloned or stolen was used at a convenience store in Milton Road in August.

An appeal for information by officers on Monday has paid dividends, with three men from the Midlands identified and arrested.

A police spokesman said: "The incident took place at a convenience store in Milton Road on August 27 when a card was used to make a payment.

"Following police enquiries three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. The men - aged 29, 30 and 35 - are all from the Birmingham area."