Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exhibition featuring work from health for wellbeing program opens at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 17:36 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 June 2019

Organisers Georgia Shearman and Frank Butterfield (centre), with exhibiting artists Tanya Fairall (left), and Peter Payne (right). Picture: Sarah Smith.

Organisers Georgia Shearman and Frank Butterfield (centre), with exhibiting artists Tanya Fairall (left), and Peter Payne (right). Picture: Sarah Smith.

Sarah Smith

A new exhibition of work by artists with mental health issues will open at Weston Museum tomorrow (Saturday).

Work from two art groups will be displayed at Weston Museum. Picture Sarah SmithWork from two art groups will be displayed at Weston Museum. Picture Sarah Smith

The show, entitled, Bearing Fruit features work from the Art For Wellbeing' programme of workshops run by the Milestone Trust as well as the Second Step Art Group.

Tanya Fairall, whose work features in the exhibition, said art has become a real outlet for her.

She said: "I love art and it's a way of making something positive out of what's going on in my head.

"It's a lovely group and we all support each other, there's no judgement as we all appreciate everyone has their issues and its a safe and accepting space, which is really important."

Peter Payne, who has been attending the Second Step group for about five years, said: "If I didn't go to the group I wouldn't see anyone.

"It's a very relaxing place - there's always a familiar face and someone to talk to."

The exhibition runs daily till June 22.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back Weston wins leave head coach Trego ‘very pleased’

Sam Trego bowling for Weston.

Football: Winscombe enjoy trip to Germany

Winscombe FC Tour to Germany's new redesigned flag to recognize the friendship between the two teams

Double delight for Weston Wizards, while Wrington also celebrate at finals day

Weston Wizards celebrate winning the under-13 cup final

Poor batting display proves costly as Congresbury slip to defeat against Bath seconds

Mick Edmunds in action for Congresbury against Bath

Cricket: Winscombe sink Wells for fine win

Winscombe CC face the camera (pic James Healey/JRH Media)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists