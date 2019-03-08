Exhibition featuring work from health for wellbeing program opens at Weston Museum

Organisers Georgia Shearman and Frank Butterfield (centre), with exhibiting artists Tanya Fairall (left), and Peter Payne (right). Picture: Sarah Smith. Sarah Smith

A new exhibition of work by artists with mental health issues will open at Weston Museum tomorrow (Saturday).

Work from two art groups will be displayed at Weston Museum. Picture Sarah Smith Work from two art groups will be displayed at Weston Museum. Picture Sarah Smith

The show, entitled, Bearing Fruit features work from the Art For Wellbeing' programme of workshops run by the Milestone Trust as well as the Second Step Art Group.

Tanya Fairall, whose work features in the exhibition, said art has become a real outlet for her.

She said: "I love art and it's a way of making something positive out of what's going on in my head.

"It's a lovely group and we all support each other, there's no judgement as we all appreciate everyone has their issues and its a safe and accepting space, which is really important."

Peter Payne, who has been attending the Second Step group for about five years, said: "If I didn't go to the group I wouldn't see anyone.

"It's a very relaxing place - there's always a familiar face and someone to talk to."

The exhibition runs daily till June 22.