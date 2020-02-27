Advanced search

Artist celebrates a century

PUBLISHED: 08:19 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 27 February 2020

Mollie celebrating her 100th birthday at Sandford Station. Picture: ©Barbara Evripidou/FirstAvenuePhotography.com

Mollie celebrating her 100th birthday at Sandford Station. Picture: ©Barbara Evripidou/FirstAvenuePhotography.com

©Barbara Evripidou

A talented artist celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Sandford.

Mollie Coviello, who was born in Portishead in 1920, began running art classes for her fellow residents when she moved to Sandford Station retirement village - owned by the St Monica Trust - in 2011, and her artwork is on display in the main atrium.

Mollie worked as the head of art at a number of secondary schools.

She was married her husband David for 37 years and they have two children and one grandchild.

Retirement community manager, Sam Pycroft said: "Mollie is a very popular member of the community here at Sandford Station and she's recognised for being an extremely talented artist in her own right.

"We love the fact Mollie is sharing her 100th year with the centenary of the St Monica Trust and we hope she will be able to attend a special ceremony at Bristol Cathedral on May 4 to celebrate both milestones."

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coach Lewis heaps praise on Dodge after passing tough Davis test on Taunton show

Dean Dodge and his coach Dean Lewis before the fight with Sean Davis.

Weston’s win over Taunton leaves Hendy delighted with unbelievable performance

Sam Hendy’s double helped Weston claim the 2019 Somerset Cup at the expense of Taunton Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston beaten by Brixham

Action from Weston's cup match against Barton Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brean Golf Club present big cheque to charity with new captains driving into office

Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short are the 2020 captains at Brean Golf Club

Win tickets to Verdi Trilogy at Bristol Hippodrome

The Welsh National Opera will perform Marriage Of Figaro. Picture: WNO
Drive 24