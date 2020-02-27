Artist celebrates a century

Mollie celebrating her 100th birthday at Sandford Station. Picture: ©Barbara Evripidou/FirstAvenuePhotography.com ©Barbara Evripidou

A talented artist celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Sandford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mollie Coviello, who was born in Portishead in 1920, began running art classes for her fellow residents when she moved to Sandford Station retirement village - owned by the St Monica Trust - in 2011, and her artwork is on display in the main atrium.

Mollie worked as the head of art at a number of secondary schools.

She was married her husband David for 37 years and they have two children and one grandchild.

Retirement community manager, Sam Pycroft said: "Mollie is a very popular member of the community here at Sandford Station and she's recognised for being an extremely talented artist in her own right.

"We love the fact Mollie is sharing her 100th year with the centenary of the St Monica Trust and we hope she will be able to attend a special ceremony at Bristol Cathedral on May 4 to celebrate both milestones."