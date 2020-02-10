Advanced search

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 February 2020

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Inpatients at a mental health unit in Weston-super-Mare are benefiting from a new view, thanks to a local artist.

Fencing around the garden of juniper ward at the Long Fox Unit in Weston General Hospital has been transformed with a beautiful, calming mural.

Kate Simmonds, an occupational therapist with Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) NHS Trust, came up with the idea and began a campaign to raise £3,000 to pay for the artwork.

She said: "We encourage our patients to go outside when appropriate, so I wanted to create an inviting space with a sense of calm that could be used as part of a patients' recovery journey."

The scenic design, which features the Mendip Hills, Uphill and trees, was created by Martin D'Arcy.

Kate added: "It's really great to have the mural completed and to see how the patients have been reacting to it.

"I'd like to thank everyone who donated money to pay for the mural, as it really is making a big difference to the time our patients are spending with us."

