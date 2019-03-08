Advanced search

Giant cow pat picture sends environmental message

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 September 2019

The giant cow created from cow pats.

© SWNS

Artists have created a picture of a giant cow using 100 buckets of poo to raise awareness of the benefits of organic farming.

Dorset has the Cerne Abbas Giant and Wiltshire boasts the Westbury White Horse - now Somerset has the Yeo Valley cow.

The picture has been painted onto the hillside by the dairy company to mark its 25th anniversary and bosses hope it will encourage more people to support organic farming.

Sarah and Tim Mead, from Yeo Valley in Blagdon, said: "We made it using the cow muck from the farm to get a message across - that organic farming works with, and not against the natural environment.

"Organic farming can help tackle climate change because healthy soil has the ability to store the excessive carbon from the atmosphere."

It took 10 artists a week to paint the picture onto the hill using giant brooms and it stands at 70m wide and 50m high.

