Works of art on show at village exhibition

Artist Tina Gordon pictured with her colourful landscape pictures at Wrington arts fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Budding and well-established artists displayed their impressive pictures at an exhibition this weekend.

Artist Chris Wilcox sells an array of cards printed with her designs at Wrington arts fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Artist Chris Wilcox sells an array of cards printed with her designs at Wrington arts fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Abstract art to wildlife landscapes featured at Wrington arts fair, which took place at the village hall, in Silver Street, over the two-day event on November 23-24.

Paintings of North Somerset's beautiful coastline, as well as stills of fruit and mountain ranges featured at the gallery.

Event organiser and artist, Dave Tabrett, said: "The arts fair went well, and around 150 people visited the exhibition.

"As far as I know, all exhibitors sold art work, and the event is all about getting your name out there as a professional."

Organisers Nick Pound and Dave Tabrett with their art work.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Organisers Nick Pound and Dave Tabrett with their art work.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dave and fellow artist Nick Pound, who specialises in landscape photography, began running the fair in 2017.

Dave continued: "If the date is available for the hall and I'm around to host it, we will hold the fair again next year."

Weston artist Linda Chan displays landscape paintings at Wrington arts fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston artist Linda Chan displays landscape paintings at Wrington arts fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Photographer Simon Williams with his antique camera used to create unique images. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Photographer Simon Williams with his antique camera used to create unique images. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist Eric Maggs brought a mixture of paintings to Wrington arts fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Artist Eric Maggs brought a mixture of paintings to Wrington arts fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON