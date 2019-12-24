Works of art on show at village exhibition
PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 December 2019
Archant
Budding and well-established artists displayed their impressive pictures at an exhibition this weekend.
Abstract art to wildlife landscapes featured at Wrington arts fair, which took place at the village hall, in Silver Street, over the two-day event on November 23-24.
Paintings of North Somerset's beautiful coastline, as well as stills of fruit and mountain ranges featured at the gallery.
Event organiser and artist, Dave Tabrett, said: "The arts fair went well, and around 150 people visited the exhibition.
"As far as I know, all exhibitors sold art work, and the event is all about getting your name out there as a professional."
Dave and fellow artist Nick Pound, who specialises in landscape photography, began running the fair in 2017.
Dave continued: "If the date is available for the hall and I'm around to host it, we will hold the fair again next year."