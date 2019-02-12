‘Ambitious’ arts projects promised for Weston-super-Mare High Street

Volunteers for Terrestrial working on getting things together. Picture: Paul Blakemore Paul Blakemore

Innovative projects are being planned by arts company Terrestrial, which looks set to open its first unit in Weston next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The studios look set to open by the end of March. Picture: Paul Blakemore The studios look set to open by the end of March. Picture: Paul Blakemore

The studio, in High Street, has recently been named Weston Artspace and will host a collection of public consultations during February and March to determine its best use in the centre of town.

The company is looking to bring ‘national accomplished artists together’ to work with a series of groups in North Somerset and it will become a ‘community-led operation’.

Director Tom Spencer said: “We are asking people what they would like in the town while in the process of getting things going.

“I’m not used to running a building, but the company has already forged partnerships with community groups, schools, charities and clubs and now we are bringing those groups together to co-create arts projects.

Terrestrial organised a walk to get things up-and-running. Picture: Tilly May Terrestrial organised a walk to get things up-and-running. Picture: Tilly May

“I don’t know exactly what these projects will turn into, and that’s part of the adventure – but I know our local collaborators, whether they’re nine years old or 90, have some brilliant stories to tell.

“Helping people’s wellbeing and improving connections between different social groups will help to bring this public space to life.”

Five hundred children from the Extend Learning Academies Network of eight primary schools, including those in Bournville, Locking and Oldmixon, are working with the company’s artists to design games which can be played across town.

Older people who visit the community centre Big Worle are collaborating with a composer at Terrestrial to create personal portraits.

Locking Primary School is working with Terrestrial to create games. Picture: Nigel Barrett Locking Primary School is working with Terrestrial to create games. Picture: Nigel Barrett

The company is also running dance workshops which are being attended by people receiving help from addiction charity Addaction.

Owner of Weston café Loves, Anna Southwell, said: “We hosted some of the company’s first workshops in the café last year and it was brilliant to see a range of people taking part in wild and wonderful conversations about how to develop Weston’s creative scene.

“I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Terrestrial will discuss the future of the arts in Weston on April 6 at 10am. The venue is to be confirmed.

A singing workshop Terrestrial organised. Picture: Paul Blakemore A singing workshop Terrestrial organised. Picture: Paul Blakemore

For more information, visit www.terrestrial.org.uk