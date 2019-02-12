Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Ambitious’ arts projects promised for Weston-super-Mare High Street

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2019

Volunteers for Terrestrial working on getting things together. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Volunteers for Terrestrial working on getting things together. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Paul Blakemore

Innovative projects are being planned by arts company Terrestrial, which looks set to open its first unit in Weston next month.

The studios look set to open by the end of March. Picture: Paul BlakemoreThe studios look set to open by the end of March. Picture: Paul Blakemore

The studio, in High Street, has recently been named Weston Artspace and will host a collection of public consultations during February and March to determine its best use in the centre of town.

The company is looking to bring ‘national accomplished artists together’ to work with a series of groups in North Somerset and it will become a ‘community-led operation’.

Director Tom Spencer said: “We are asking people what they would like in the town while in the process of getting things going.

“I’m not used to running a building, but the company has already forged partnerships with community groups, schools, charities and clubs and now we are bringing those groups together to co-create arts projects.

Terrestrial organised a walk to get things up-and-running. Picture: Tilly MayTerrestrial organised a walk to get things up-and-running. Picture: Tilly May

“I don’t know exactly what these projects will turn into, and that’s part of the adventure – but I know our local collaborators, whether they’re nine years old or 90, have some brilliant stories to tell.

“Helping people’s wellbeing and improving connections between different social groups will help to bring this public space to life.”

Five hundred children from the Extend Learning Academies Network of eight primary schools, including those in Bournville, Locking and Oldmixon, are working with the company’s artists to design games which can be played across town.

Older people who visit the community centre Big Worle are collaborating with a composer at Terrestrial to create personal portraits.

Locking Primary School is working with Terrestrial to create games. Picture: Nigel BarrettLocking Primary School is working with Terrestrial to create games. Picture: Nigel Barrett

The company is also running dance workshops which are being attended by people receiving help from addiction charity Addaction.

Owner of Weston café Loves, Anna Southwell, said: “We hosted some of the company’s first workshops in the café last year and it was brilliant to see a range of people taking part in wild and wonderful conversations about how to develop Weston’s creative scene.

“I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Terrestrial will discuss the future of the arts in Weston on April 6 at 10am. The venue is to be confirmed.

A singing workshop Terrestrial organised. Picture: Paul BlakemoreA singing workshop Terrestrial organised. Picture: Paul Blakemore

For more information, visit  www.terrestrial.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Couple injured as knife wielding robbers broke into their home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Ambitious’ arts projects promised for Weston-super-Mare High Street

Volunteers for Terrestrial working on getting things together. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Charity places on offer for RideLondon in aid of Weston Hospicecare

Paul Winspear pictured with fellow RideLondon rider Shane Binding of Worle.

Half-term fun in Weston

Eddie The Eagle Edwards with Oscar 13 and RUby 10 Wetherall )joint owner Katherine Kawkes children) Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18

Five Things To Do This Weekend

<p> grand pier fireworks</p>

Headteachers slam ‘bamboozling’ performance tables

GCSE Exam Results: Priory Community School. Nancy Smith, Melissa Garfield and Lauren Sinclair.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists