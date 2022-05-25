Weston business launches recruitment drive

Ascot Group founder, Andrew Scott is on the hunt for new Weston employees. - Credit: Ascot Group

A Weston firm will host a recruitment event to attract workers from the surrounding area after opening a £1.5million office in the town.

The multi-faceted, Ascot Group currently employs 90 people but will look to offer roles to 200 workers.

"Since the pandemic, individuals are looking for so much more from their employer and at the Ascot Group, we are passionate about building a real community within the workplace," said founder, Andrew Scott.

“I am proud of the business campus we have created in Weston.

“We are dedicated to making sure our whole team look forward to coming to work each day, so we provide opportunities where they can spend plenty of time together collaborating both inside and outside of the working day."

Alongside its state-of-the-art business campus, in Park Way, the company has sites in Worle.

The Ascot Group will be hoping to offer employment to residents in the marketing, media, tech and creative sectors.

The recruitment event will run on Friday (May 27) from 8am - 6pm and Saturday from 8am - 4pm at the company's business campus at 200 Park Way, Weston.