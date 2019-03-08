Advanced search

Supermarket chain hands cash to Weston churches

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 June 2019

The cash was presented to the groups from Asda.

Two churches have been given a financial boost from a Weston supermarket.

The Asda Foundation presented £800 to the Holy Trinity Church, in South Road, and St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road.

The money will help the churches to run their week-long holiday clubs in the summer.

The Healthy Holidays Grant was started last year by the foundation to assist local holiday clubs to provide healthy meals for children attending the groups during the holidays.

Asda community champion Clare Virgo had the 'great pleasure' of presenting the cash to the two churches.

She will be volunteering at both holiday clubs to assist during the summer.

St Paul's Church was handed £500 for its club while the Holy Trinity was presented with £300.

The Asda Foundation's main goal is to help transform communities and to improve lives.

