Theft at Weston shop prompts police appeal

Asda, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A member of staff was pushed during a theft at Asda in Weston.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a theft at Weston Asda.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Police want to speak to this man in relation to a theft at Weston Asda.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police would like to speak to a man in relation to the incident at the store, in Phillips Road, on July 18 at 2.50am.

He is described as white, of average build, with short light brown hair.

He was wearing blue shorts, a blue hoody and silver sunglasses on his head on the day in question.

To assist Avon and Somerset Constabulary with its appeal, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219163796.

Or, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.