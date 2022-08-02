VIDEO: Large chunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'
Published: 11:29 AM August 2, 2022
Firefighters were called to Ashcombe Park to put out a fire believed to be started deliberately.
Crews from Clevedon and Blagdon were called to the park at around 3.30pm yesterday (August 1).
Nearby residents had reported the 'smell of a bonfire' in the area believed to be linked to the blaze which destroyed 200m of parkland which has grown dry during the recent hot weather.
A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Clevedon and Blagdon were called at 15:38 to reports of a grass fire in Ashcombe Park, Weston.
"On arrival, crews found a grass fire of approximately 200 metres.
"Firefighters used one high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze.
"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate."