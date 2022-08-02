VIDEO: Large chunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'

Firefighters were called the extinguish 200m of grass which was set alight in Ashcombe Park. - Credit: Katie Rebecca Gale

Firefighters were called to Ashcombe Park to put out a fire believed to be started deliberately.

Crews from Clevedon and Blagdon were called to the park at around 3.30pm yesterday (August 1).

Nearby residents had reported the 'smell of a bonfire' in the area believed to be linked to the blaze which destroyed 200m of parkland which has grown dry during the recent hot weather.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Clevedon and Blagdon were called at 15:38 to reports of a grass fire in Ashcombe Park, Weston.

"On arrival, crews found a grass fire of approximately 200 metres.

"Firefighters used one high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate."