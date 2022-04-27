Weston sees tennis boom after clean-up mission

Ashcombe Park's tennis courts have been booked thousands of times since reopening last year. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset has seen a spike in the number of people playing tennis following a five-year refurbishment process in Weston.

Ashcombe Park's revamped tennis courts were unveiled last Spring and have since received more than 4,300 bookings.

Last year, an investment of £100,000 was injected into the courts by Sport England, North Somerset Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to provide 'state-of-the-art Gate Access Technology'.

Overgrowth outside the courts before the revamp. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council's leisure manager told the Mercury that refurbishing the once-derelict courts has proven to be more successful than she had imagined.

Karlie Phillips said: "The need to bring the Ashcombe Park tennis courts back into use was identified as part of the council’s Playing Pitch Strategy.

“Working with the LTA, the council committed funds and secured Sport England funding to complete a full refurbishment of the courts which were in a very poor condition and hardly used.

"The three newly refurbished courts with Gate Access Technology, an easy online booking system and annual memberships, are proving extremely popular.

“Their usage has exceeded expectations and we are developing further opportunities for coaching sessions and leagues."

More than 250 households have committed to the courts' £35 annual pass.

Phillips added: "This project has been a great example of a partnership working.

"It has provided local people with high quality tennis courts and the council with an income to support ongoing maintenance costs."

A £100,000 investment has brought the courts back to life. - Credit: LTA

A sinking fund has been set up by the council to ensure the long-term future of the courts and an array of projects are in the pipeline for the upcoming summer season.

Projects such as the LTA Open Court programme which will aim to make the sport more accessible for residents who are disabled or elderly.

James Deem, Parks Investment Delivery Partner at the LTA, said: “It has been fantastic to see the results of the investment into the courts in Ashcombe Park and the numbers of people turning out to play tennis.

“We look forward to working with North Somerset Council in the continuing drive to open up tennis to the local community.”

To book a court visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/AshcombePark