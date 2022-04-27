Weston sees tennis boom after clean-up mission
- Credit: North Somerset Council
North Somerset has seen a spike in the number of people playing tennis following a five-year refurbishment process in Weston.
Ashcombe Park's revamped tennis courts were unveiled last Spring and have since received more than 4,300 bookings.
Last year, an investment of £100,000 was injected into the courts by Sport England, North Somerset Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to provide 'state-of-the-art Gate Access Technology'.
North Somerset Council's leisure manager told the Mercury that refurbishing the once-derelict courts has proven to be more successful than she had imagined.
Karlie Phillips said: "The need to bring the Ashcombe Park tennis courts back into use was identified as part of the council’s Playing Pitch Strategy.
“Working with the LTA, the council committed funds and secured Sport England funding to complete a full refurbishment of the courts which were in a very poor condition and hardly used.
"The three newly refurbished courts with Gate Access Technology, an easy online booking system and annual memberships, are proving extremely popular.
Most Read
- 1 Versatile four-bedroom house with balcony views
- 2 Wellbeing space to open in Worle next week
- 3 Weston AFC knocked out of Southern Premier South play-offs after defeat at Hayes & Yeading United
- 4 Priory's founding headteacher revisits school to donate his war book to library
- 5 PICTURES: Police warn drivers to avoid M5 as lorry is engulfed in flames
- 6 History beckons as Weston AFC face old friends Hayes & Yeading for place in Southern Premier play-off final
- 7 Milton Scouts celebrate 30 years of fundraising for Weston RNLI
- 8 New bus route to start in Weston: How you can travel for FREE
- 9 Weston primary school scores Good Ofsted rating
- 10 Weston MP welcomes Boris Johnson committee probe
“Their usage has exceeded expectations and we are developing further opportunities for coaching sessions and leagues."
More than 250 households have committed to the courts' £35 annual pass.
Phillips added: "This project has been a great example of a partnership working.
"It has provided local people with high quality tennis courts and the council with an income to support ongoing maintenance costs."
A sinking fund has been set up by the council to ensure the long-term future of the courts and an array of projects are in the pipeline for the upcoming summer season.
Projects such as the LTA Open Court programme which will aim to make the sport more accessible for residents who are disabled or elderly.
James Deem, Parks Investment Delivery Partner at the LTA, said: “It has been fantastic to see the results of the investment into the courts in Ashcombe Park and the numbers of people turning out to play tennis.
“We look forward to working with North Somerset Council in the continuing drive to open up tennis to the local community.”
To book a court visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/AshcombePark