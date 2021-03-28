Refurbished Weston tennis courts open tomorrow
- Credit: NSC
Three newly-refurbished tennis courts will be open to Weston residents from tomorrow (Monday) in line with the Government's Covid-19 roadmap guidelines.
Courtesy of an £85,000 Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association project fund, North Somerset Council has been able to give Ashcombe Park's rundown courts a new lease of life.
The council's executive for Communities and Leisure, Mike Solomon, hopes the courts can help fund any improvements needed around Ashcombe Park.
Cllr Solomon said: "Bringing these courts back into use will be of great benefit to the health and wellbeing of the local community.
"The cost of hiring the courts will pay for their regular maintenance. Any surplus funding will be put back into improving the park, helping to secure the future of this valuable community asset."
Court hire can be done either through a pay-and-go option, costing £6 per hour, or through a yearly membership costing £35.
For more information on how to hire the courts during the pandemic, log-on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/ashcombetenniscourts
