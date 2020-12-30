News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Primary school's food exchange a huge success

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:00 AM December 30, 2020   
Ashcombe Primary School pupils with their Christmas food exchange.

Ashcombe Primary School pupils with their Christmas food exchange. - Credit: Shane Dean

A primary school’s Christmas food exchange hall has proved a huge success. 

Ashcombe Primary School in Weston set up a food exchange stall for parents experiencing hardship in July and the supply and demand has grown exponentially. 

They have filled up what would amount to dozens of school classrooms full of food and other items including woolly hats, scarfs and gloves. 

Headteacher John Clark said: “We really are truly proud of what we've been able to achieve to date far, with great thanks to Morrisons, Fareshare, Tesco, our families and staff who have all regularly donated.” 

The school started by sharing donations from Morrisons and charity Fareshare and within hours parents were dropping off Christmas jumpers, their own food donations, SIM cards and a whole lot more. 

Weston Foodbank is also supporting the scheme with parcels for families. 

Mr Clark added: “The need has got greater and greater. Things have got so bad the families had to come for help because they really had to. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver fails to stop after collision in Weston
  2. 2 Bristol Airport will 'bounce back from pandemic' and expansion 'is still needed'
  3. 3 Police warn Christmas gadgets can be a gateway for online predators
  1. 4 Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston
  2. 5 Forest pre-school to be built on outskirts of Weston as planning application approved
  3. 6 Villagers served Christmas lunches
  4. 7 Vacant town centre site sold for affordable housing
  5. 8 Christmas tree collection in aid of Weston Hospicecare
  6. 9 Wellbeing projects get more than £155k in funding
  7. 10 REVEALED: Health leaders announce preferred site for new multi-million pound health centre

“There is often a delay before getting a benefit payment. So this whole project has been a real lifeline for some of our families. When you see a need, you want to help. 

“I suspect this is going to be a long-term thing and we are happy to do this for the long haul. There is no sign of things getting better.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Media

Move-in dates for Weston development brought forward due to demand

Carrington Walker

person

Weston pub sold after more than two years on market

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset moves into tier 3 on Boxing Day

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

Parents 'blown away' as charity buys personalised gifts for entire school

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus